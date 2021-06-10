The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia notes a decrease in wholesale prices for some categories of food products. We are talking about a number of vegetables, as well as fish and sunflower oil. Interfax…

According to the ministry, the cost of frozen fish and bottled sunflower oil fell by 0.1 percent. At the same time, cabbage became cheaper by 5.9 percent, onions – by 0.2 percent, cucumbers – by 6.1 percent, tomatoes – by 5.2 percent.

On the contrary, prices for buckwheat and pasteurized milk increased by 0.1 percent. Lamb and sugar prices have not changed, the ministry said.

Earlier, the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergei Dankvert, proposed regulating prices for socially significant products in Russia, following the example of the United States and Canada. “If the state regulates the market, then we are following the path of Canada, where partial regulation goes to cereals, dairy products, eggs and poultry products,” he said.

In May, President Vladimir Putin announced the aggravation of the situation with prices in Russia for socially important products. According to him, this is happening “against the background of an unstable global environment.” The authorities began to regulate prices for certain categories of goods in December 2020. In particular, we are talking about sugar and sunflower oil.