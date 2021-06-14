Vasco Rossi is one of the most followed and appreciated songwriters in Italy. His concerts are sold out within a few hours and there are many fan clubs present throughout the country for the rocker of Zocca. Despite the huge fame Vasco Rossi he has always been a very reserved type and little is known about his private life. He has been married since 2012 with Laura Schmidt but their love has been going on for 34 years and from which a son was born today in his thirties.

For the star despite all the years spent together it is as if it were still the first day of engagement as he himself recalled on the occasion of the last birthday of his beloved wife. Perhaps not everyone knows that Vasco Rossi at the beginning of his career also had a flirtation with Barbara D’Urso. But why did that story last only a few months and then it ended? If Vasco Rossi has always preferred not to talk about the subject, today after many years the godmother of Canale 5 has revealed new details on that love story with Vasco.

Vasco Rossi, because the love story with Barbara D’Urso ended

They had dated in the early eighties when he was already established, he had in fact already scored the first record, while she was still taking her first steps in the entertainment world. The wheelhouse of Afternoon 5 had called it a overwhelming love. In fact, at the time Vasco was a thin young man and “beautiful like the sun”, by his own admission.

Although that story lasted only a few months, it still left a good memory in the mind of Barbara D’Urso. After so many years, the presenter revealed the truth. They separated due to the musician’s entourage who suggested he break up with the young D’Urso to devote himself to his career.

And Vasco decided to listen to the advice of his staff deciding to devote himself to his career and not to love and gossip.