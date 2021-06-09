Basque Madueño, the unrecognized Peruvian son of Guillermo Dávila, spoke about the statement issued by the singer in which he assured that the DNA test had been carried out in a laboratory in Lima.

The 19-year-old communicated with the Magaly TV program, the firm to detail his position before the start of the paternity recognition process.

Vasco Madueño revealed that he does not trust Guillermo Dávila’s DNA test , who is now a jury of The voice Peru. He mentioned that he does not agree that the two undergo the procedure separately, so he again suggested that he would like to meet the singer first.

“No (I’ll do it), that’s just not how you do a DNA test. Actually, in the message in which he writes me, he does not say the name of the laboratory, and now he says it, but that is not how DNA tests are done, “he said.

The host Magaly Medina informed him that the laboratory that Guillermo Dávila chose is the same one that performs paternity tests for Andrea Llosa’s program. However, Vasco Madueño clarified that he is not satisfied and put some conditions.

“We would both have to go together, Guillermo and I, to get the samples. I think it would be more ethical for me to choose the laboratory as well (…) There is an informality on their part that I don’t like ”, added the young artist.

They give a computer to Vasco Madueño

Magaly Medina surprised Vasco Madueño by announcing that a former Latina content manager is going to give him a computer so that he can take his virtual classes.

Guillermo Dávila, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.