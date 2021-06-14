The Delta variant of Covid worries Great Britain and British Premier Boris Johnson confirmed that the restrictions to fight the coronavirus will have to remain in force “a few more weeks to give the NHS time to proceed with vaccinations for people who need it. “. This means that in England it will be July 19 the date on which all the latest restrictions will be lifted even if a revision will be made in two weeks, the outcome of which may possibly bring the date closer. “Based on what we see now, I am confident that July 19 will be the final date” for lifting the latest restrictions to deal with Covid, Johnson said, stressing that his confidence rests “on the scale of the vaccination campaign and the protection that vaccines offer “.





“Millions of adults have not yet been vaccinated”, the Premier specified, underlining that “even if the link between infection and hospitalization has weakened, it has not been cut”, as well as that between infection and deaths. “By July 19, we will have given two doses of the vaccine to two thirds of the adult population, all those over 50, those who work in health care and those over 40 and we have the goal, by that date, to give every adult the first dose “, added Johnson, recalling that the country is “one of the most open in Europe”.

“We cannot limit ourselves to eliminating Covid, we must live with it”, said the Premier who did not hide the concern of his government for the delta (or Indian) variant. Cases are growing by 64% per week and in the worst affected areas are doubling every week. Lifting the restrictions still in place on 21 June as planned could have resulted in “the very real possibility that the virus will overtake vaccines and that there are thousands more deaths”. From tomorrow, 23 and 24 year olds will be able to book for vaccination.