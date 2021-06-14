Nine days after going to vote, the eyes of millions of Peruvians are focused on the National Electoral Jury (JNE), eager to know the name of the next president. The scrutiny, stalled since Saturday at 99.93% of the votes, gives leftist Pedro Castillo an advantage of 49,500 votes over rightist Keiko Fujimori. The high probability that he will finally occupy the head of state has triggered fear among conservatives, including the Nobel Prize winner for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa, who anticipates “a catastrophe.”

The prestigious writer, related to the candidacy of the leader of Fuerza Popular, broke his silence yesterday to assure that “many people”, even anti-Fujimoristas of “always”, reject a government of Castillo because “they propose crazy and absurd things” about the management of the country and its economy. Among them, they threaten to rewrite the Constitution and drastically increase taxes on mining.

While it remains unknown when the JNE will publish the final results, Fujimori has promised to fight each vote to the end after denouncing the existence of a “fraud.” Vargas Llosa, however, considered that word to be “very dangerous” and urged the country to wait for the decision. Popular Force, meanwhile, called yesterday “absurd” that the electoral body does not admit for processing the allegations presented after the deadline against some of the minutes.

The Nobel Prize in turn came out of the controversy generated in Peru as a result of the call he received from the outgoing president, Francisco Sagasti. “He did not try to influence me at all so that I would ask Fujimori to accept the electoral result,” he settled.