Vantaa The “Rhythm Group” rejoiced, even though the Basic Finns in Vantaa waited more than they finally got

At a party there is almost always one table with, so to speak, better going. In Hämeenkylä, the basic Finnish election observers in Vantaa, that table is right on the corner of Bygård’s red room.

There is only one problem.

As you approach the plank table, someone immediately screams that it is this table that is forbidden to reporters. Another jokes that the table is a bit like the exact, observation class of these parties. No pictures!

It’s election night, and the clock goes something between eight and nine. Municipal candidate Minna Heikkinen gets up from the table laughing and wants to hug.

“This is a great thing,” Heikkinen sighs.

He is happy with his eyes and describes the election work of the basic Finns in Vantaa emotionally. We are on the side of the people, Heikkinen says several times.

Right however, such an unequivocally open basic Finnish evening in Vantaa is not.

Based on opinion polls, Vantaa was expected to be a jerk, a great victory for the basic Finns and a possible rise to become the second largest party in the council.

Even these election observers are probably one of the largest in the country. There were about eighty pre-registered, but I don’t think there are that many guests. Hardly anyone wears masks.

The Basic Finns of Vantaa followed the progress of the election night in Hämeenkylä.

There are a host of yellow roses on the table, and the Grill Master promises that the sausage will not run out in the middle. It exudes that Vantaa was ready to rejoice, but after the announcements were announced, the atmosphere is moderate and at times even low – except for one table.

“We make Vantaa together. We are all local residents, ”says Minna Heikkinen happily in the corner of the house.

Couple meters from the party table, a Vantaa MP dressed in a turquoise hoodie Mika Niikko hops around the flower bed and talks seriously on the phone.

Although he sees good results – the party is improving on the previous municipal elections – he is also a little disappointed. In the light of the advance votes, the Basic Finns are getting 11 or 12 seats in Vantaa.

“I would be pleased if there were 14-15 council seats in Vantaa,” says Niikko.

At the end of the previous election period, basic Finns had five seats on the Vantaa Council.

Tomi Salin (left), chairman of Vantaa’s basic Finns, and Tuukka Saimen, a successful candidate.

One of the trends in the twilight evening in Hämeenkylä is to list the possible reasons why the great success in the polls did not materialize in the end.

Last week’s hot weather, student party, summer vacation, cottage season, Korona, election postponement, lists council chairman Niilo Kärki.

Niilo Kärki (second left) followed the election night with a calm mind. The result auditorium was found inside the election car.

It also seems that we are a market party and in this election we did not get to the market in the way we would have liked, Mika Niikko says.

This is also a general analysis: the low turnout was a bad thing for basic Finns. In Vantaa, 48.4 per cent of those entitled to vote voted.

“In many of our strong areas, the turnout was less than 40,” Niikko says and shows the voting map on his cell phone screen.

Checkered shirt the man grabs the microphone and starts singing Joe Cockeria unaccompanied. Chairman of the Basic Finns in Vantaa Tomi Salin slips to the speaker and turns the sounds off.

“Let’s set a little quieter again so the neighbors don’t get nervous.”

A couple of supervisory guests stop and want to praise Mika Niikko, who reportedly always keeps his word.

Niikko treats the feedback with calmness.

“The good thing is that people are happy.”

Half past ten, Niikko himself grabs the microphone and speaks to the supervising staff.

Blue-roofed tents flutter in a hint of wind. Standing in the background Juha Simosen a yellow-orange election motorhome that served as a means of public transport in Vantaa in the 1980s. Its front window reads “not for tolls” and the Finnish flag flies in the corner.

Mika Niikko trampled on his party colleagues.

“12 seats coming now,” Niiko’s voice echoes from the amps.

He vows to believe in his own: There are still areas where votes have not yet been counted at all. Like Hämeenkylä, for example, where supervisors are celebrated. It may be that this is just the beginning, he lifts the mood.

“15 places in Vantaa are still possible.”

Hours later the sun of Hämeenkylä begins to set on its lands.

The majority of the votes have been counted, and it still seems that the Basic Finns will get the 12 seats in Vantaa that the advance votes promised.

That’s a big improvement over the five seats the party had at the end of the previous term. It entitles the title of the third largest council group in Vantaa. The largest is the Sdp, and the Coalition also wedged ahead.

Support rates fell short of polls.

When it comes to percentages, the gaze turns to the party table again. A man standing at the end of a table raises his tentacle can and says that there is 5.2 percent in this drink.

Everyone is laughing, and no one is pushing the reporter off the table anymore. Vice versa.

“We’re a rhythm group!” someone exclaims.

Kati Paajanen, a basic Finn from Vantaa, is celebrating her vote. At this point, there were 62. “Dad would be proud if he lived.” Jouni Kapanen (left), Tapani Sundell and Jarkko Jutila celebrated.

Municipal candidate Kati Paajanen wants to talk quite seriously. These have been good elections, he says.

Paajanen was nominated for the first time, and even if he didn’t go through, he’s happy with his prey. Someone else voted other than my own mother, as she puts it.

“Home, religion and the homeland,” Paajanen lists the topics that have been discussed at the plank table during the evening. Paajanen is almost sensitized when he talks about the importance of family and wants to send greetings to his mother.

Because one of those at the table is Kuusijärvi’s sauna master Marek Aaltonen, there has also been some talk today about sauna.

“We are basic Finns, of course we are talking about sauna,” Jonas Kouvonkorpi says. He looks at his party colleagues with gentle eyes and continues, “This team has been awesome.”

On the table there are orange tent cans, leaf glass and an ashtray. The conversation erupts. Kati Paajanen mentions that she is Adolf Ehrnroothin with the same relative. Minna Heikkinen reminds that Basic Finns do not want to fight with anyone.

“Everyone is a hero,” says Kati Paajanen. “Every person is worth a song.”

There has been talk of politics at this table tonight, he recalls Calle Viteli. Municipal policy is only the first step. My goal is in the ministry, Viteli declares.

Minna Heikkinen tries to whip Vitel, but this one does not accept silence, even though she does not seem to be going through this election.

“I guess you can say that! I’m aiming for a minister and I don’t want any leftovers. ”

Clock 22.43 the sky glows late night orange, starting to get cold. The results are clear. As expected, Mika Niikko is a sound rake in Vantaa. The party is the third largest with a share of 17.4 percent.

If Niiko had been disappointed earlier in the evening, an experienced politician has already wiped it off.

“It was a very good result. I’m in a good mood. We are the third largest, and I believe in good cooperation with other parties. The next election will be improved again, ”says Niikko.

On the other side of the house, the party feast continues. When it gets dark, the song starts. Snippets of tunes roar on a cool summer evening all the way to the parking lot.

So much belongs to love.

We Are The Champions.

Rock’n’roll beibeeeee.