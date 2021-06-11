Mathieu Van der Poel has put an end to his exhibition on his return to the road in the Tour of Switzerland. Before the start of the sixth stage, the Alpecin-Fenix ​​team announced that the Dutch cyclist would not start as he was ill.

Through social networks, the team reported that Van der Poel had a bit of a fever and that they did not want to take risks with him for the next races. “After the rain of the last days, Mathieu Van der Poel has suffered a minor cold. Although he was eager to compete in the next stages, the medical team has decided that he will withdraw from the Tour de Suisse so as not to compromise his health for his next goals. “

Van der Poel, who had not competed on the road since the last Tour of Flanders to prepare for the MTB test of the Tokyo Games, He leaves Switzerland with a positive background of two stage wins and two days as the leader of the general classification. In fact, in the fifth stage Van der Poel left us an iconic image when he got into the break of the day with the leader’s jersey. Now the Dutch await the Tour de France and the Tokyo Olympics as his next big challenges.