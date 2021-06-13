The Lavapotion studio continues to work on this video game that has very elaborate pixel art graphics.

If you are fans of strategy video gamesGood news, because we have news for the game Songs of Conquest. The title, developed by the indie studio Lavapotion and edited by Coffee Stain Publishing, the company behind Valheim, has unveiled a new video at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021. The game is confirmed for release on PC.

Now, we have known the release window of Songs of Conquest: will arrive early 2022 for Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. The title, which is defined as a game classic turn-based strategyIt has very neat and detailed pixel art graphics. In Songs of Conquest, we will build a kingdom and recruit new units for our army as we try to come up with the best strategy to be victorious. The game will feature level editor.

In the new trailer we can see more than how your world will unfold, how we can move around the map or improve the kingdom. As for the battles, we will face all kinds of creatures in turn-based tactical combat and we will also defeat the rest of the armies that we meet in our adventure.

The game was originally scheduled for 2021, so it will be delayed. The PC Gaming Show conference at E3 2021 has featured many games and left us others interesting ads, like new content for Chivalry 2 or new from the authors of Northgard: an open-world tactical RPG.

