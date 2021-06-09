In the coming weeks Valencia will present the official jerseys what it will look like in the 2021/2022 campaign and as it did last year, Puma is willing to get out of the usual script and raise various interesting news. Beyond the home kit, which will be white with black sleeves As the canons of Valencianism command, the striking thing will occur in the second, the third … And the fourth.

Because on the one hand, the Mestalla entity will recover for his second kit the popular garnet that he wore in the 90s. Puma seems to have perfectly understood the roots of his fans che and if last year he opted for t-shirts designed in Valencian monuments, signs, or artists, this time It will do so with a color that has been demanding for years by the capital of the Turia.

The third kit, as you have learned ACE, it will be gray. Those of Mestalla They did not wear the aforementioned color since the 1999/2000 campaign, when they reached the Champions League final. Like back then, grayish hue will blend with electric orange accents to give a different touch to the shirt.

This was the gray shirt that Valencia wore in the 1999/2000 campaign

T-shirtsvalenciacf.com



Lastly, Puma has designed for all the teams it produces clothing for a kit without the shield on the chest and the team name ‘Valencia’ in this case, is displayed on the chest without the shield. The che will wear this shirt in one color next year electric blue, Nevertheless, this is not allowed by LaLiga Santander regulations so they can only spend it in the Cup or promotional events.

This idea of ​​Puma aroused much criticism in the first countries where it was applied, however they trust that in Valencia it will have a better reception. In any case, due to the aforementioned regulations that will prohibit its use in LaLiga it had to be elaborated at the last minute the gray shirt, which will be the third, displacing the blue one to the fourth.