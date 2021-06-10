Astou Ndour is here and The National Team is very reminiscent of the one that hung the last two European medals. The sensations, a week after the Eurobasket in Valencia starts, are very good for a team, not a team as Mondelo often insists, which plays almost from memory. The technician, who for now has been full of medals in his career with Spain (seven), continued with the tests. With so much outside talent, we will see a team that will play many minutes with two bases on the court. And watch the joker of María Conde as ‘four’. Many options in a Spain that has well integrated the new pieces. “It is a team under construction”, warned Laia Palau. Well for now the project looks good.

The outside shot has always been the Achilles heel of this team, but the first quarter against Turkey was to frame. Spain got everything except a shot from Alba Torrens, with the counter at zero and more than seven meters, which spit the hoop (4/5): 28 points in total and 66.7% accuracy in field shots. The Selection took advantage of the spaces and was not only intoned in attack, but also in defense: pressure to all court, that Turkey was choked, and very attentive to the rebound and passing lanes to try to run.

The Selection continued to be sweet in the second round, more earthy in attack but superb in defense. Turkey only scored a triple in the entire quarter (16-3 partial) and Spain went to rest 26 up (44-18). Laura Gil, who in this Eurobasket will have even more minutes due to the absence of Laura Nicholls, was the top scorer of her team (10 points), without failure in the shot (4/4). But it is also that he showed once again that he understands very well with the pivots (4 assists) and that he is a value in defense (4 steals). Another who also scored everything he threw in this first round was Leo Rodríguez (7 points and 3/3 in field goals). The National Team played safe (only six losses) and moved the ball very well (16 assists).

The Turkish drought lasted a bit longer. With five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Stokes scored the first basket. The party was then 54-20 … Turkey was not very fine, but it is that part of the fault was the excellent Spanish defense. The last quarter didn’t have much history. The National Team loosened (but little) and Spain finished +4 (75-41). Spectacular Spain and spectacular Laura Gil’s game: 14 points, 7 assists and 7 steals for a PIR of 35.



Spain will close its preparation this Saturday against Italy (20:30, Tdp), also at La Fonteta. The last test before the debut next Thursday against Belarus. Valencia already smells like Eurobasket.