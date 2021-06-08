Schedule: What time to see Valencia – Madrid?

Valencia Basket and Real Madrid will meet this Tuesday, June 8 in this 2nd game of the semifinals of the Endesa League 2020/21. The meeting will begin at 21:15 hours and will be played in the Fountain of San Luis de Valencia (Spain).

Television: How to watch Valencia – Madrid on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Valencia Basket vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 21:15 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Valencia – Madrid, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Valencia Basket vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.