Valencia Basket has already presented its 3×3 men’s and women’s teams, which will begin to compete officially very soon. The act took place in L’Alqueria del Basket with representation of Valencia Basket, Spanish 3×3 coach Jaume Comas, sponsor Midea Frigicoll and technical sponsor Luanvi, in addition to the two official squads.

M.ª Ángeles Vidal, coordinator of the installation, kicked off the event by explaining the origins of the project: “Listen and learn. We have learned from a modality that appears with great force and we have heard the clamor of the popularity of a casual street sport. We have learned that 3×3 can help train players on 5×5, can contribute values ​​that serve any leg. It is another audience that we want to address and that is not left out of this environment ”.

The Spanish men’s 3×3 coach Jaume Comas has also intervened, taking advantage of the concentration in L’Alqueria. “We have been around for many years and have been progressing little by little. Be grateful that clubs start to believe in 3×3. It is one more discipline that contributes many things. If everyone has 5×5 at a high level so far, here we can reach a lot more people. I want to congratulate you because I think this is going to be a turning point, not only in Valencia but in all of Spain because for years you have been a benchmark basketball club and this is adding one more piece ”.

Juan Rigol, CEO of Midea Frigicoll, official sponsor of the teams, has shared that for them “it was an honor to receive the call from the club for this adventure. That Valencia Basket has decided to bet on this modality is great news for sports and especially for grassroots sports, offering players an alternative to all those who see it as an interesting option for the future ”.

Then, The three official kits that both teams will wear in their commitments have been presented, as always made by Luanvi, technical sponsor. The first, in orange with dark blue touches; the second, in dark blue with orange touches; and the third, in light blue with dark blue touches. Attendees have been able to appreciate them on the skin of the same players who will wear them: Lorena Segura, Claudia Contell, Celia Paunero, Cecilia Aldecoa and Noelia Pariente; and Juanma Robles, Javi Valderrey, Leandro Lima, Dani de la Rúa and Sergio Mendiola.

Player Celia Paunero on behalf of his team he expressed his gratitude “to the sponsors and collaborators who have made this project possible, as well as to Valencia Basket for betting on women’s basketball. We are very excited, eager to start sharing”. Juanma Robles placeholder image He has extended that gratitude to his colleagues: “Thank you to all who have made this a reality. Now it’s time to train and leave Valencia Basket in the highest in the world of 3×3”.

Only Clara Rodríguez and Toni Vicens were missing, who made an appearance at the meeting electronically. Then, to close the event, the entourage has moved to outdoor courts to witness a small mixed exhibition of the teams. Valencia Basket’s 3×3 starts and is now a reality.