Vaccinopazzia: Aifa gives the ok to the vaccine mix, already in use in other countries, but Ema defends AstraZeneca

Vaccines, what to do? It is chaos in the vaccination campaign after the decision of the Scientific Technical Committee, adopted by our government, to stop the administration of AstraZeneca for the under 60s. And so many young people who in recent weeks had received the Anglo-Swedish serum, will receive a second heterologous dose , i.e. with an mRNA, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. To fuel the confusion, an ineffective communication, to put it mildly, which risks having serious consequences on the country’s immunization process, raising doubts even in many staunch supporters of the goodness of vaccines.

Ema: “The AstraZeneca vaccine is valid for everyone”

Let’s try to understand what is happening. On the one hand, the EMA has not changed its opinion on AstraZeneca: “The benefit-risk balance remains positive and the vaccine remains authorized for the entire population”, says the European Medicines Agency, underlining that “during the weekend there have been many articles with incorrect information on EMA’s scientific considerations regarding the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Anglo-Swedish company. “The source of the disinformation – explains the EU regulatory body – was an article published in an Italian newspaper, which erroneously quoted one of our experts”. The reference is to an interview, later denied, by the head of the vaccine task force of the same agency, Marco Cavaleri.

But the line of the government chaired by Mario Draghi does not change: “Our indications – said Health Minister Roberto Speranza – are peremptory and must be followed. It is not a political debate, it is not a prime minister, a minister or a regional president who decides: the international scientific community has given indications on AstraZeneca that have changed on the basis of scientific evidence and we must follow them “.

Aifa, yes to the mix of vaccines for the under 60s

Meanwhile, to make the picture more complex, Aifa has approved mixed vaccination for under-60s who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca. “On the basis of clinical studies published in recent weeks, the Technical Scientific Commission of AIFA – reads the document of the Italian Medicines Agency – has considered, in the face of a significant enhancement of the antibody response and a good reactogenicity profile, of approve the vaccine mix (first dose with Vaxzevria and second dose with Comirnaty or, by analogy, with Moderna vaccine) “.

Translated: yes to a heterologous vaccination for those under 60 who received the first dose of AstraZeneca, “also in consideration of the changed epidemiological scenario of reduced viral circulation”, states the opinion of the Italian Agency. The AIFA Commission has considered that the second administration with messenger RNA vaccine can take place 8-12 weeks after the administration of AstraZeneca. With the mix of vaccines, Aifa’s technical scientific commission underlines, a good antibody response is observed, even if mild side effects increase. “This approach – underlines the Agency – is also supported by the clinical data deriving from 2 clinical studies published in the last few weeks conducted respectively in Spain and England and, which show good results in terms of antibody response (CombiVacS) and safety ( in terms of acceptability of side effects) “.

Vaccination crossings, countries that already do so

The vaccine mix would certainly not be an entirely Italian novelty. “It has already been used for influenza and hepatitis B. For Covid immunization, the combination has been approved and has long been used in various ways in France, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and the United Kingdom. . The results are encouraging, there are some studies that show that the immune response is even better than that with two doses of the same vaccine, ”said Health Minister Speranza.

Most scientists and virologists are also in favor. “Several international clinical studies have highlighted the ability of the heterologous to induce an adequate production of antibodies. There is obviously a lot of attention in monitoring adverse reactions ”, commented CTS member Fabio Ciciliano in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

According to Guido Rasi, former director general of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and currently consultant to the extraordinary commissioner Francesco Figliuolo, heterologous vaccination is an “optimal solution”. And again: “If the immune system receives different stimuli for the same disease, it is expected to respond even more effectively”. But there are also those who disagree, such as the director of Infectivology at the Tor Vergata University polyclinic in Rome, Massimo Andreoni: “I have strong doubts about the advisability of extending heterologous vaccination to the entire audience of under 60 and I think that the need to mix vaccines arises only for subjects who have had significant neurological disorders after the first AstraZeneca vaccination ”.

The risk of chaos

Despite the peremptory indications given by the ordinance of the Ministry of Health and the AIFA’s ok for mixed vaccination, the Regions proceed in no particular order, between those who comply with the indications and those who continue to say no to the mix of vaccines; who suspends the recalls with mRna drugs instead of AstraZeneca until they have guarantees on further supplies and who leaves the possibility to choose whether or not to have the second dose with the Anglo-Swedish drug even if you are under 60 years old. And this can only increase doubts and uncertainties among citizens, with the risk of a very dangerous loss of trust, due in particular to yet another change of direction, the fourth since the beginning of the year, on AstraZeneca.

That something did not go smoothly, even on a communicative level, was clearly expressed by the virologist of the University of Padua, Andrea Crisanti, who in our interview with Luca Telese declared: “We are in complete chaos. Drastic measures would be needed. The whole technical-scientific committee should resign today. And maybe, after them, someone else too ”. Even the virologist Roberto Burioni, always in the columns of TPI, accused: “It is crazy that the government does not explain a serious suspension like that of AstraZeneca”. For this reason, the government is thinking of an ad hoc event to clarify some points and prevent the campaign from slowing down.

Vaccinopazzia, the Regions ahead in no particular order

Meanwhile, the various territories, as mentioned, proceed autonomously. In the coming days the Health Commission will meet and on Thursday there will be the Conference of the Regions: in that context it could be discussed again to try to reach a common position. The president of Campania Vincenzo De Luca first announced his no to heterologous vaccination, and then backtracked and gave the green light to the vaccine mix for those who must complete the vaccination. “We hope that the events of the last few days will convince everyone of the need to put an end to the communication and information chaos on vaccines,” he writes in a note.

In Puglia Michele Emiliano makes it known that he will follow the indications of the government and however, “whoever wants to do the second dose with AstraZeneca will have this possibility, it being understood that the act of vaccination is the act of the individual doctor who will evaluate case by case”. Even those administrators who have said they will abide by the government’s instructions are now asking for higher doses of the two mRNA drugs (Pfizer and Moderna), given that viral vector vaccines are now marginal. Lazio meanwhile reported the recall of Pfizer and Moderna from 35 to 21 days. Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Piedmont and Veneto also adapt. But doubts are not lacking, and the risk of adding further chaos to a confusing situation is very high.

Read also: 1. There are 10 million Italians who do not want to get vaccinated / 2. Yet another chaos AstraZeneca: the policy that crucified Conte but is silent on the Draghi government