Much of the Scientific Technical Committee, between Wednesday and Friday, was to limit the Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) to those who are at least 60 years old, the other viral vector vaccine, and not only Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca). Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it, according to which now there is a risk of “a mess”, as some members of the same CTS behind the scenes say to the newspaper.

The CTS doubts about Johnson & Johnson

For the CTS, not only the Astrazeneca vaccine, but also that of Johnson & Johnson “is recommended, also in the light of what was defined by Aifa, for people over the age of 60. “The committee promises new assessments and in the meantime calls for the” monitoring “of adverse events.

At risk 40-60 thousand doses per day

Piedmont and Puglia have made it known that they will not vaccinate the under 60s even with J&J. Other Regions are thinking about it. Now we risk going in no particular order, with serious consequences on the vaccination campaign. Always according to the Daily Fact, at risk there would be between 40,000 and 60,000 doses per day not only for the J&J issue, but also for the doubts of the regions on the mix of vaccines to be administered as a second dose to those under 60 who received the first of Astrazeneca.

The Italian vaccination campaign risks an unexpected slowdown.