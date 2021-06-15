The governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca, after obtaining the AIFA approval and the official opinion of the Ministry of Health, authorized the suspension of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson doses for those under 60, and gives the green light for the vaccine mix for those who have to complete the vaccination. “We hope that the events of the last few days will convince everyone of the need to put an end to the communication and information chaos on vaccines”, wrote the Campania president in a note to which he attaches the letter received from the ministry.

“Is essential speak with one voice“, Continues De Luca. “May the daily communications of the Covid Commissioner cease, which must be traced back to a silent technical-logistic function. Cease the statements of representatives of various national bodies. The medical-scientific communication is entrusted to the Ministry of Health alone, in the person of the Director General of Prevention, Giovanni Rezza, as happened for our request for clarification. And as it happens in every civilized country ”.

The controversy

The ministry and the CTS have determined that the recalls of those who have taken the first dose of AstraZeneca and are under 60 will be carried out with one of the two mRna vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) but this has provoked the reaction of some experts and governors. of the Regions on Vaccine “mix”. The president of Campania Vincenzo De Luca yesterday declared that the Region will no longer administer vaccines to viral vectors (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) to any age group and that the vaccination campaign will continue with Pfizer and Moderna.

“Those who have taken the first dose of AstraZeneca over the age of 60 can complete the cycle with a second dose of AstraZeneca – said De Luca – for subjects under 60 (except for those who are in their twelfth week) administration of vaccines other than the first dose, on the basis of scientific concerns that we will send to the Government, and with respect to which we solicit responses of merit, failing which, we will maintain our refusal of the vaccine mix ”.

