“Given that the Regions have always applied the indications received at national level, it should be noted that the convulsive and contradictory communication on the use of AstraZeneca risks having a negative impact on citizens’ participation in the vaccination campaign”. Thus the governor of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and president of the Conference of Regions Massimiliano Fedriga to Rainews. “We need clarity, consistency and transparency: only in this way will we be able to guarantee the full participation of people in the fight against Covid19”, he added.





“Guaranteeing flexibility in the administration of second doses, allowing families to go on vacation, is a concrete response that the Regions wanted to give to combine the necessary protection of public health and the revival of a sector, the tourism one, brought to its knees by the Covid19 emergency “, Fedriga said again.

As for the “Indian variant, it must be addressed with the right attention and with the appropriate precautions: among these, there is in the first place the vaccine which – as science explains – significantly reduces the effects of the virus and the consequent hospitalizations”.