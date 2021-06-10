Vaccines The European Parliament supports the revocation of patents on coronary vaccines

The EU has expressed reservations about the revocation of patents.

European Parliament supports the revocation of patents on coronary vaccines. Parliament has adopted a resolution in favor of the temporary dismantling of vaccine patents in order to speed up vaccination worldwide.

The revocation of patents for coronary vaccines could be agreed through the World Trade Organization (WTO). The EU has expressed reservations about the revocation of patents. For example, the EU Commission’s proposal to the WTO did not include a proposal to revoke patents.

At this week’s meeting, WTO members took a small step forward and supported the start of preparations for a draft agreement. India and South Africa, for example, have called for the temporary revocation of patents for coronary vaccines. The United States has also given its support.

Instead, Switzerland, for example, has opposed it. The EU Commission’s proposal to the WTO would improve the availability of vaccines through mandatory licensing agreements and a call for the removal of export restrictions.

Also In its resolution, the European Parliament emphasizes the importance of removing restrictions on the export of vaccines. Parliament wants the EU to remove barriers to vaccine exports and replace the current export licensing system with transparency.

Parliament also called on the United Kingdom and the United States to lift their export bans on vaccines and their raw materials.

The EU Commission has also spoken out strongly in favor of exports. President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that more than half of the EU adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and already 100 million have been fully vaccinated.

“We achieved this without ever stopping exports. Of the 700 million doses of vaccine produced in the EU since last December, around 350 million have been exported to more than 90 countries, ”von der Leyen said.

According to the European Parliament, 1.6 billion doses of coronary vaccines have been administered worldwide, the vast majority of which are distributed in industrialized countries.