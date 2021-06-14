Vaccines, now the EMA says just enough. “AstraZeneca? No even to over 60s”

The Coronavirus in Italy continues to be scary, despite all the indicators are now in sharp decline, the variants seem to be occupied. The vaccination campaign is proceeding apace, but the uncertainty on the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca serum increases more and more. Now it is the same Ema to advise against it even for the over 60s: “Yes, it is an option – explains Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccines task force of the EU Press Agency – that many countries such as France and Germany are already adopting, given the great availability of mRna vaccines”. In Italy there have already been the first moves in that direction. The first to say enough to AstraZeneca, but also to Johnson & Johnson, was the president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca. The note released by the President of the Region clearly explains it:

“From today – reads the Corriere della Sera – we will no longer administer doses of viral vector vaccine to any age group”, is written in the first of the four points that illustrate the new operational lines in Campania. And then: “Mass vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna continues (but the doses provided weekly are 300,000 for the first and 30/40,000 for the second, ed.). Who took the first dose of AstraZeneca over the age of 60, You can complete the course with a second dose of AstraZeneca. People under 60 are not given vaccines other than the first dose, based on scientific concerns that we will send to the government, and in respect of which we solicit responses of merit. lack we will keep our refusal line of the vaccine mix “.