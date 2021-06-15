Vaccines, “I did AstraZeneca, for a thrombosis I lost the use of one eye”

The Coronavirus emergency in Italy continues despite the numbers are all decreasing. Now, paradoxically, the vaccine issue is worrying, just when an acceleration was expected in view of the summer, chaos has arrived. Conrastante opinions on AstraZeneca, first indicated only for young people, then only for the over 60s, then for everyone and the Regions have now ended up in chaos. The president of Campania De Luca has decided to suspend it, but he also disagrees with Aifa, which has approved the mix of different vaccines, which according to some recent studies would be even more effective. Meanwhile, another case of post-AstraZeneca thrombosis is recorded.

“I lost the use of one eye due to a cerebral thrombosis, – explains a 59-year-old woman from Milan to the Giornale – and the doctors can’t tell me if I can go back to see. I’m living a nightmare. I try to think that it could have been worse, but it’s hard, my life has been completely turned upside down, how am I going to work now, live without seeing in one eye? “. Everything is fine until the morning of May 29, twelve days after that injection.” I got up and had my vision blurred, I thought of something fleeting. Two years before I had already had problems with my eyes but when the clouding gets worse instead of getting better I ran to the ophthalmologist who explains that I lost six tenths. “” With a CT scan discover the worst: cerebral thrombosis in progress, I was immediately hospitalized ».