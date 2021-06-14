The world of motorsport and Formula 1, as well as the rest of the planet, in the last year and a half has had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Now finally in many Western countries, thanks to vaccines, it seems that we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Not all over the world, however, people are lucky enough to have direct access to Coronavirus vaccines. For this reason UNICEF has published an open letter inviting the countries belonging to the G7 group – Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – to donating vaccines to poorer countries.

The two-time Formula 1 world champion is also among the signatories of this appeal Fernando Alonso, which has combined its name with that of many other important sports and entertainment figures.

“UNICEF is already on the ground delivering vaccines on behalf of COVAX, the international vaccine equity initiative – reads the letter – but right now, COVAX has 190 million fewer doses than needed, which leaves vulnerable people dangerously unprotected. Some countries have pledged to donate vaccines later this year, but doses are needed now “.

UNICEF analysis shows that G7 countries will soon have enough doses to donate 20% of their vaccines between June and August – over 150 million doses – without significant delays to current plans to vaccinate their adult populations. We ask you to make these urgent donations by August and set a roadmap for increasing donations as supplies increase. Forecasts suggest that as many as one billion doses could be available for donation by the end of the year ”.