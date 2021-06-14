150,000 bottles of Clavdia mineral water will be distributed to the Anti Covid-19 La Nuvola Vaccination Center, by the civil protection, to make it more comfortable and safe, before entering the Hub, the waiting of users in line to receive the administration of the vaccine.

A concrete response in support of the vaccination campaign, the result of the agreement between Eur Spa, owner of the Cloud, ASL Roma 2, responsible for the vaccination center, and SEM Group, one of the main operators in Italy active in the bottling, production and distribution of water natural minerals that made available the huge supply of water from its production plant in Anguillara Sabazia.

“The distribution of water – says the CEO of Eur Spa Antonio Rosati – donated with great generosity by a company in Lazio, which has shown awareness and sensitivity towards the needs of the territory due to the contingent health situation, began during this weekend, due to the heat and the extraordinary numbers of visitors. 5,000 and 6,000 accesses during the weekend of the junior open day, organized by the Lazio Region, are among the highest levels ever reached in a vaccination hub in one day in Italy. The extraordinary commitment – concludes Rosati – and the tireless work of the nursing and medical staff of the ASL Roma 2, with the support of the technicians of Eur Spa, to whom my thanks go, have made it possible to manage it “.

The CEO of SEM Group Stefano Piccinini declares “We are proud to be able to contribute to the initiative with a historic water from the territory and to give our support to one of the most important vaccination centers in Italy active in the restart of the country against the health emergency. ” “We thank Eur Spa and SEM Group – said the Dg of ASL Roma 2 Giorgio Casati – who with this action help citizens, especially now with the rise in temperatures, to overcome access to the La Nuvola vaccination center with a level of comfort even higher “.