Vaccines Already the first dose of vaccine effectively protects against deltoid-induced coronary heart disease

The latest research findings are promising. However, the most effective protection is achieved with two doses of vaccine.

Already the first dose of both Astra Zeneca’s and Pfizer’s vaccine is likely to be effective in protecting against hospital-induced coronary disease caused by a delta or Indian virus variant, according to preliminary results from recent British and Scottish studies.

However, two doses of the vaccine also seem to provide the best protection against delta-induced disease, according to studies published on Monday.

Also The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) is currently studying the effectiveness of coronary vaccines, says THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek. The results of the Finnish study will be published shortly.

According to Nohynek, the Finnish survey has been carried out in the same way by combining health register data as the extensive British and Scottish surveys published on Monday.

Britannian health authorities (PHE) in the study the first dose of Pfizer and Biontech vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization for a delta-modified patient by 94 percent compared with a non-vaccinated patient. The two doses, in turn, reduced the risk by 96 percent.

In the Astra Zeneca vaccine, the corresponding readings were 71 percent and 92 percent.

The results of the study suggest that the protection of vaccines against the delta variant may be comparable to that provided by vaccines for the severe form of the disease caused by the previously prevalent alpha or British variant.

Research has not yet been peer reviewed, but Hanna Nohynek says the results are very promising.

“The main message of the study is that vaccines work effectively against coronary heart disease that requires hospitalization, and that’s a very good thing. The study has looked at the latest possible figures, so its results can be considered reliable, ”says Nohynek.

An earlier British study, completed in May, found that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines provide only about 33% protection against symptomatic delta-diancant infection after the first dose. After the second dose, studies show that the protection is about 88 percent.

However, previous results relate to symptomatic infections in general, while recent British and Scottish studies specifically look at serious forms of the disease that require hospitalization.

Also Scottish research according to vaccines provide strong protection against a disease that requires hospitalization.

Preliminary results from the study show that the risk of a delta-variant patient being hospitalized is double that of the British variant. Two doses of the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by about 70% compared with the unvaccinated.

Thus, the results of a Scottish study suggest that vaccines would not reduce the risk of hospitalization for a delta-modified patient just as much as the results of a British study show.

Even nohynek however, it is not worth staring too much at the exact percentages, as the results of the study are not in big contrast.

“The confidence intervals between the effectiveness results of the British and Scottish research overlap pretty much, which means that the results are ultimately very parallel, that is, encouraging,” says Nohynek.