Started with difficulty, the anti-covid vaccination campaign in Italy is proceeding above the EU average and, according to the data of Our World in Data updated to 13 June, places our country in fourth place among the twenty-seven. At the EU level, the percentage of the population completely vaccinated against Covid-19 is 23.92%, with 20.21% having received only the first dose of the serum.





For Italy, the data refer to a 23.27% of the population fully vaccinated, with 25.22% having received the first dose and is currently waiting to complete the vaccination cycle. In total, in Italy, one or two doses of the vaccine were administered to 48.49% of the population. In absolute terms, according to the data reported today by the government website, 45,745,907 doses of the vaccine have been distributed, 42,245,192 have been administered and the people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 14,070,044.

Better than our country – but with a much lower population in quantitative terms – only Malta (58.64% fully vaccinated and 18.18% first dose only), Hungary (42.57% fully vaccinated and 12.41% only first dose) and Finland (13.09% fully vaccinated and 38% first dose only).

Among the other large EU countries, Germany ranks seventh, with 25.48% of the population fully vaccinated and 22.27% covered only by the first dose, for a total of 47.75%. Spain ranks eleventh, with 26.20% of the population fully vaccinated and 18.64% receiving only the first dose. France follows twelfth, with 21.16% of fully vaccinated and 23.64% who have so far received only the first dose.