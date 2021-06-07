Vaccinations In Tampere and Oulu, 16-year-olds are getting their first coronary vaccine in July

“Capability and machinery exist for a faster vaccination rate,” says Jorma Mäkitalo, City of Oulu’s Director of Health.

IN TAMPERE and in Oulu, it is believed that young age groups can be vaccinated during the summer.

In Helsinki, 16–25-year-olds may have to wait until the first coroner vaccine until the autumn.

The reason is that the proportion of the population at risk has been estimated at the lower end.

At the current rate of vaccine incomes, new age groups would not be allowed to be vaccinated in Helsinki in July-August, because the vaccines would be used for booster doses.

HEALTH and a leading expert from the Department of Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio does not know whether there has been a similar problem elsewhere in Finland.

“We have received a message from the field that it is really difficult to accurately estimate the number of people at risk.”

According to Kontion, the problem is that there is no one comprehensive register from which everyone belonging to different risk groups could be screened.

According to him, the situation is very municipality-specific in terms of when younger age groups can be vaccinated. In Lohja, for example, an appointment was opened for 16-year-olds at the end of May.

The progress of vaccinations by age group depends on how many vaccines are received in Finland and how eagerly vaccines are taken in different age groups. According to Kontio, the situation is still uncertain for July-August.

“For example, the same amount of Pfizer vaccine is expected as in May, about 200,000 doses a week, but Moderna has not yet announced its delivery volumes.”

Relief could import the German Curevac vaccine, but its marketing authorization application has still not been submitted. It is not yet known when the vaccine will be available in Finland.

“We don’t actually have any assessment of that at the moment. Barely during July. ”

In June, 290,000–355,000 vaccines arrive in Finland per week. Most forties are currently vaccinated in their forties.

During June, 70 percent of 16-year-olds are likely to receive their first vaccine.

TAMPERE chief physician of city reception Kati Myllymäki estimates that young people do not have to wait for their first vaccine until the fall.

“We are still hoping to vaccinate the youngest age groups during July.”

Myllymäki emphasizes that the progress of the situation depends on the availability of vaccines. Tampere is ready to vaccinate faster if more vaccines are available.

People over the age of 36 are currently vaccinated in Tampere. This week, the appointment will open for 33-year-olds.

According to Myllymäki, there has hardly been any vaccination of people at risk.

IN OULU an appointment was opened last week for those over 35 years of age.

“The current estimate is that by the end of July we will be able to vaccinate 16-year-olds,” Oulu City Health Director Jorma Mäkitalo says.

In Oulu, too, people at risk have no longer been vaccinated to a significant extent. The age limit has always been calculated according to when free time has not been used.

“It was also difficult for us to assess the size of risk groups in advance, but this practice has proven to work,” says Mäkitalo.

Mäkitalo also complains about the availability of vaccines.

“Capability and machinery exist for a faster rate of vaccination.”