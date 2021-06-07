The vaccination prioritization lifted nationwide. Also in Hamburg, where the order only applies in the vaccination center. How to get an appointment.

Hamburg – The vaccination prioritization has been lifted. Since Monday, June 7th, 2021, at least in the doctor’s offices in Hamburg, anyone can try to get a corona vaccination. The sequence should only remain in the central vaccination center in the exhibition halls, as many of those eligible for vaccination from prioritization groups one to three have still not received a vaccination.

The rush to the doctor’s offices in Hamburg is great, and it is difficult to get through by phone. So how do you get a vaccination appointment now? The easiest option is to contact a family doctor. This can also be done by email. As a rule, patients are placed on the waiting list and notified as soon as an appointment becomes available.

But that could take a while, not only because the demand is very high – but also because the vaccine is scarce in the practices. But there are also other ways: An overview, how you can get a vaccination appointment in Hamburg*, read here. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.