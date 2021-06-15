The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the availability of the activated dose from the vaccine itself or from other vaccines, while the Ministry of Health and Community Protection is studying and analyzing the effectiveness of the vaccine between the two vaccines, noting. She indicated that the increase in cases of injuries in the country during the last period, especially after the end of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, is due to several reasons, one of which is the failure to adhere to the precautionary measures and the large number of gatherings, and called for the need to adhere to the procedures, especially with the approaching holiday season and the approach of Eid Al-Adha.

In detail, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, confirmed that the health authorities in the country will continue their efforts to raise the society’s immunity against Covid_19, by vaccinating the largest possible proportion of those qualified to take the vaccine, noting that more than 87.17% have been vaccinated. Of the total eligible group, 97.52% of the elderly 60 years of age and over were vaccinated, which is the priority group as it is more vulnerable to the disease and its complications.

Al Hosani said: “The UAE is at the forefront of the Arab countries in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, and it has maintained its first Arab and global position for the best flexibility in dealing with the pandemic, thanks to its future vision and proactive plans, and the exploitation of innovative solutions, and the total doses that were provided have reached To date, nearly 14 million doses, and the vaccine distribution rate reached 141.19% doses per 100 people, while the number of examinations exceeded more than 53 million examinations.

medical research

Al Hosani stressed that conducting medical research and studies is vital and essential in identifying Covid-19 disease by providing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for diseases and taking appropriate solutions to stop and combat the spread of the virus, noting that the United Arab Emirates has a major role in this field and is one of the The pioneering countries that have contributed to the development of the field of scientific and medical research, with the aim of reaching decisions and planning to combat the pandemic, and among the most prominent national initiatives are accelerating innovations and creative technologies that contribute to eliminating the pandemic and controlling the disease, by participating in clinical trials in the third phase of each vaccine. Sinopharma and Sputnik V. In addition to participating in therapeutic drug trials in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

Al-Hosani said: “The concerned teams, in cooperation with government and local agencies, have worked on more than 33 national projects since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 400 medical scientific studies have been conducted in cooperation with the competent health and academic authorities, as part of a series of national achievements supporting efforts to control the pandemic and achieve a stage recovery”.

She revealed that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with health authorities, is working on studying and analyzing the effectiveness of the vaccine among the vaccinated, as Covid-19 vaccines are considered new vaccinations and scientific studies are still continuing on them globally to monitor the effectiveness and its impact on the vaccinated when infected after taking the vaccine, noting that These studies support decision makers to draw up post-recovery plans and come within the framework of national efforts to accelerate the pace of recovery, as these studies are conducted periodically at the national level and the data is reviewed on an ongoing basis.

She indicated that the study shows that those who are vaccinated with all the prescribed doses of the Covid 19 vaccine and the booster dose are less exposed to infection and complications of the disease, admission to hospitals, reduced stay in hospitals and no need for respirators compared to the unvaccinated group, so we recommend qualified individuals to hurry to take the vaccination to protect them and protect their family members and the community. And support national efforts to achieve community acquired immunity and reach the stage of recovery.

booster dose

Al-Hosani stressed that the revitalizing dose is a way to enhance the immune response, as the antibodies reappear when the stimulant dose is obtained, and then their numbers rise in the body, in addition to the increasing presence of specialized memory cells as they are programmed to target and eliminate the pathogen, noting that The health authorities in the country were keen to provide booster doses of the same type of vaccine in addition to providing them from other vaccines, according to the medical evaluation and the desire of people, and advised people with chronic diseases and the elderly category of the importance of obtaining booster doses.

high cases

She pointed out that the last period witnessed a rise in cases of injuries in the country, especially after the end of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which was caused by several reasons, one of which was the lack of commitment to the precautionary measures and the large number of gatherings, pointing out that with the approach of the holiday season and the approaching Eid Al-Adha, all members of society must have the necessity Adhere to actions to protect ourselves, our families, and our community.

Al-Hosani called on all members of society to adhere to the measures issued by the concerned authorities, such as social distancing and permanent wearing of protective masks, even after the completion of taking the vaccine dose, stressing that taking the vaccine is of great importance in eliminating the virus and breaking the chain of infection, in addition. To continue to adhere to the preventive measures and precautionary measures after vaccination. Commitment is a moral duty on the shoulders of all members of society.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

