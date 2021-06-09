The Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that 206 inmates were vaccinated with the Covid_19 vaccine, as part of a campaign launched by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to vaccinate inmates of penal and correctional institutions at the state level.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, explained the General Command’s keenness on the health and safety of the inmates of the penal and correctional institution by providing distinguished medical care in particular according to the highest standards and within the preventive and precautionary measures in order to preserve their safety and ensure the continuity of work smoothly to contribute to the reduction from the spread of the Corona virus.

He added that the inmates of the penal and correctional institution are an integral part of society and taking care of them is a national and humanitarian duty, and that launching the campaign comes among the leadership’s priorities in preserving their rights throughout their stay in the institution in terms of providing their needs, wishing everyone safety.

The Director of the Penal and Correctional Institution Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Yaqoub Bu Laila, indicated that the department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, began providing the vaccine against the Corona virus to the institution’s inmates, after the vaccine was included under the global health umbrella and approved by the Ministry of Health in the country and the application of all Quality control, safety and effectiveness procedures for the vaccine, by a specialized medical team from the Ministry.

He explained that the vaccine was given in two stages to the inmates, taking into account the follow-up of the inmate’s condition after taking the vaccine to ensure its effectiveness in the required manner, and he pointed out that the service that was provided and provided to all the institution’s inmates came within the framework of an initiative launched by the administration and aimed at protecting the inmate from the risk of infection with the virus, as it was registered 206 inmates in the institution are among those who wish to receive vaccination, in the context of promoting the health of inmates and employees of the institution.



