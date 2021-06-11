It had not happened since vaccination began in December of last year. Spain has managed to reach the necessary pace so that by the end of August, as Health promises, 70% of the population is vaccinated. An average of 284,684 people have achieved the full guideline each day in the last week. The goal should now be to maintain this speed or even increase it.

So with the arreón of this last week, the rate of immunization in Spain is 284,684 new people with a full schedule per day. This is the daily moving average of the last seven days and, for the first time in the entire vaccination strategy, it is above the rate required by Health to achieve the desired herd immunity on August 31: 254,830 people with a full schedule per day . A figure that will be reduced if the speed of immunization continues to rise.

On the evolution, this has been uneven in the territory. In early or mid-May there were already six communities (Aragón, Asturias, Castilla y León, Galicia, La Rioja and the Basque Country) that at some point reached the rate proposed by Health. Then the immunization in Galicia stood out almost doubling the necessary rhythm and now the Basque Country is the region that is in the lead. Only Andalusia and Cantabria have not achieved this goal in the entire vaccination strategy (Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community and Murcia did it for the first time on Friday).

So now the speed for the entire country is very similar and with exceptions the different communities are also around the date in question. Behind are Cantabria, Andalusia and La Rioja, which according to this calculation would reach 70% from the beginning of September to the end of October, and ahead, the Basque Country and the autonomous city of Ceuta, which at the current rate would do so at the end of July .

The situation has not been so positive months ago, when the required rate has become even 20 times greater than the real one and the date to reach that 70% was until August, but from 2031. That projection that was registered at the beginning of March it did not stay in time. By the end, that goal had already approached until March 2022. And vaccination slowed down again coinciding with the Holy Week holidays, but since then the trend has been mostly positive, approaching the Government’s objective.

The rate of immunization depends both on the rate at which the doses are administered and on the arrival of the vials. The delivery of some shipments has been compromised and this has delayed the inoculation of doses at times. However, for the moment the plans announced by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, are being fulfilled and the first two promised milestones have already been reached: 5 million people immunized in May and 10 million in early June. The next are 15 million at the end of June, 20 million in July and 33 million, 70% of the population, on August 31. Until this Friday, there were 12.2 million people in Spain, aged 16 and over, with a full guideline.

Regarding the current projection, it must be taken into account that it varies daily. If the first inoculations go up, in about a month the number of people who complete the pattern will rise. And so, the people who received the first inoculations about a month ago are the ones who now get immunization. And if, for example, a large number of Janssen vials, consisting of a single dose, are inoculated, the rate will increase. It should be remembered that the Pfizer mixture requires an interval between doses of 21 days, which is 28 in the case of Moderna and up to three months in the case of AstraZeneca.