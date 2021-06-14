With the arrival in the country of two shipments of vaccines from AstraZeneca In the last hours -with a total of 1,745,200 doses- the City will advance in two fronts to expand immunization against the coronavirus in Buenos Aires territory: from this Tuesday the registration of those over 45 years of age and diagrams of neighbors who received their first doses in the first days of March. It is estimated that there are about 30 thousand people.

The City should receive between 122,164 and 157,068 doses (between 7 and 9%) adding both shipments. These are the vaccines that are part of the bilateral agreement that allowed the production of the active principle in Argentina, in the mAbxience laboratory. The subsequent formulation and packaging was carried out in Mexico (Saturday was the first shipment from the Federal District) and also in the United States (those that arrive this Monday afternoon).

So far four shipments of AstraZeneca have been completed: the previous ones had arrived with 843,600 doses (May 27), and with 2,148,600 doses (May 31). The component of this vaccine is the same for both doses. This condition allows jurisdictions to advance with the scheme based on their particularities.

For example, in Buenos Aires territory they are around 30 thousand people who are currently going through the twelve weeks interval since the first doses were applied, as confirmed to Clarion the Ministry of Health. With the entry of these vaccines, the aim will be to complete the immunization of those who have already received AstraZeneca; they are mostly older adults.

In any case, it is worth remembering what medical professionals explain: the 12 weeks set by the health authorities are a parameter, they do not have a direct correlation with the performance of vaccines, do not indicate that the immunization is expired. “The 12-week interval between the first and second dose represents the minimum time. It is proven that the response after the first dose is robust and the antibodies, long-lasting “, explains Martín Hojman, infectious disease doctor at Hospital Rivadavia and member of the Argentine Society of Infectology (SADI).

Since last week the registration of the general population over 50 years of age has been enabled. 88,894 people were registered and 70,626 are already vaccinated, according to data updated by the Health area.

It is estimated that in the City there are 330,622 residents who are between 50 and 59 years old; They are 173,627 between 50 and 54 years old, and 156,995 between 55 and 59 years old. They are project data from Statistics and Censuses of the City, prepared based on the last national census, from 2010. And it is estimated that the next registration, for neighbors between 45 and 49 years old, could cover 207,663 people (99,170 men and 108,493 women). Of course, many of both groups of people have already been vaccinated through other agencies, for example, those who have underlying diseases or those who carry out strategic tasks, such as teachers and non-teachers, health personnel, security forces, among others. Also who are health personnel.

At the level of general vaccination in the City, the latest available numbers indicate that there are 1,134,075 vaccinated with first doses; and 310,150 with second doses (most of them, health personnel and adults over 70 years of age).

The jurisdiction received 1,481,812 doses and has, until Sunday night, applied 1,444,225. Although 22,188 were applied this weekend (13,756 on Saturday and 8,432 on Sunday), the authorities indicate that due to logistics and available vaccines they are capable of giving up to 30 thousand vaccines per day. It happened, for example, on June 3, when 29,117 people.

Across the country



With the arrival of this new shipment of vaccines, the exact number of doses received is 20,677,145: 9,415,745 correspond to Sputnik V (7,875,585 from component 1 and 1,540,160 from component 2), 4,000,000 from Sinopharm , 580,000 AstraZeneca-Covishield, 1,944,000 AstraZeneca via the Covax mechanism and 4,737,400 are the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford doses.

