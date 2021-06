The health service has announced that vaccination appointments for people aged 35 to 39 can now be made through the BitCita online system – BITCITA – Pre-vaccination appointment COVID-19 – IB-SALUT | Balearic Islands Health Service (ibsalut.es)

The system went live for this age group at 3pm on Friday. The total number of people in the age group is 83,567. At present, 37,605 new appointment times have been made available, 27,709 of them in Mallorca.

