The Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the vaccination of 206 inmates with the “Covid-19” vaccine, as part of a campaign launched by the Ministries of Interior, Health and Community Protection to vaccinate inmates of penal and correctional institutions at the state level.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, affirmed the General Command’s keenness on the health and safety of the inmates of the penal and correctional institution, by providing them with distinguished medical care in accordance with the highest standards, and within the preventive and precautionary measures, in order to preserve their safety and ensure the continuity of work smoothly. Contribute to limiting the spread of the Corona virus.

He added that the inmates of the penal and correctional institution are considered an integral part of society, and taking care of them is a national and humanitarian duty, pointing out that launching the campaign comes within the framework of preserving their rights and providing for their needs.

And the director of the Foundation’s administration, Brigadier General Yaqoub Boulila, stated that the administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, started providing the vaccine against the “Corona” virus to the institution’s inmates, after it was included under the global health umbrella, and approved by the Ministry.

He confirmed that the vaccine is given in two stages to the inmates, taking into account the follow-up of the inmate’s condition after taking the vaccine to ensure its effectiveness as required.

Bolila pointed out that the service, which was provided to all inmates of the institution, came within the framework of an initiative launched by the administration, which aimed to protect the inmate from the risk of infection with the virus, as 206 inmates were registered in the institution among those wishing to obtain vaccination, in the context of promoting the health of inmates and employees of the institution.



