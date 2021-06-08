vaccinate the world
Next week, I will ask my fellow leaders to help vaccinate the world by the end of next year. It is our responsibility to do everything in our power to defeat the COVID-19 virus around the world.
Boris Johnson-British Prime Minister
Signs of “recovery”
The newly released “World Economic Outlook” report from the World Bank says that the global economy is expected to expand by 5.6% in 2021, the fastest pace after the recession, in 80 years. The credit is due to the strong recovery from a few major economies. The World Bank
Hate and slander
What kind of hate is this so controlling a 20-year-old man that he plots an attack that kills four people in a Muslim family because of their faith? How do people become so deformed?
Nicholas Kristof is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning American writer
