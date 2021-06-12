For

In order for a gas export boom to be really promoted from Vaca Muerta and Argentina to definitively free itself from its status as a fuel importer needs investments of US $ 50,000 million. The number, recognized as a reasonable calculation by companies in the sector and official analyzes, is consigned in a brand new document published by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, a research center endorsed by the university of the same name, which portrays the scale of the challenge.

Argentina has a proven geological wealth, basically located in the large unconventional reservoir of Vaca Muerta. The star is the gas, which could supply all domestic demand for centuries to come. But that asset treasured underground needs millionaire investments to be extracted, liquefied and shipped to the world.

Today there is a need for import fuel for more than US $ 6,500 million a yearor basically due to the insufficient production of gas, a fuel that dominates the local energy matrix. However, the technical and economic possibility of exploiting unconventional hydrocarbons such as those in that mega deposit would allow not only self-supply but also for the country to be a supplier to the world.

The oil companies that invest in Vaca Muerta claim support from the State with the argument that the sector can become “another field” due to its ability to generate foreign exchange. But that task requires overcoming obstacles.

One of the Argentine Achilles heels is lack of financing, which is unlikely to recover in the short term. The other is the inability to promote private investment, even in potentially profitable sectors such as hydrocarbons.

But for that to happen it is necessary improve the competitiveness of the fields, develop the infrastructure that allows the product to be evacuated, both to neighboring countries and to the rest of the planet, in this case, after it has been liquefied. All this architecture demands millionaire investments in dollars, which are only being executed preliminarily and with disbursements from sometimes timid investors.

“Will Argentina become a relevant gas exporter?” (Will Argentina become a relevant gas exporter?), Is the question posed by the title of the work made public by the British institute dated in May, which was carried out with the collaboration of the Austral University.

The answer is categorical: that could happen from 2030 and if between US $ 49,600 and US $ 50,800 million were invested.

Of that total, 38,500 million would be supplied by the upstream, to increase the gas production of Vaca Muerta; another 6.3 million in the laying of gas pipelines; between 3,750 and 5,000 million for a liquefaction plant that allows the product to be conditioned to be dispatched by ships. An additional 1,000 million for a urea plant, one of the projects associated with that long-awaited boom.

The calculation is similar to that made by Gabriela Aguilar, general manager and vice president for South America of Excelerate Energy, the company that operates regasification ships in Argentina and that today they are doing the reverse process to inject the imported LPG into Argentine gas pipelines.

The firm is developing a project with TGS to sell local gas to the world, through the reverse process. “For now, it will involve an investment of US $ 250 million to liquefy 4 million m3 per day. But a more ambitious objective in the country would entail investing US $ 50,000 million to fully develop production, transportation and liquefaction, “says the executive.

The post figure simply takes calculations that the Argentine government itself had made in 2019 with the horizon of 2030 and includes works that current producers have been evaluating for some time, but that uncertainty about prices and the availability of foreign currency freeza.

The State could face part of this challenge, basically with the laying of new gas pipelines, which for some time have also been evaluated in private offices. There were sketches of company proposals for these lines with different financing mechanisms, which in some cases included ANSES funds. But Alberto Fernández could lean towards hiring conventional public works and then concession the operation.

Energía has already set up a consultation with Chinese firms that could contribute to the financing of pipelines that carry gas from Tratayén (Neuquén) to Salliqueó (Bahía Blanca). At some point, the initiative of the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, was also put on the table to arrive with the product from Neuquén to the south of the neighboring country, a work that would have a minimum budget of US $ 1.7 billion.

Several companies, YPF and Tecpetrol among them, make numbers on the possible construction of a plant to liquefy gases and other associated petrochemical projects. Large and long-term decisions, which will depend to a large extent on the economic conditions of the country, but also on the world market.

The Oxford Institute text also refers to the fact that the little more than 3 dollars the MBTU that producers are charging today – in part due to the state subsidy through the Gas Plan – would not be enough to encourage long-term investment, that would demand “4.3 dollars” that caloric unit.

And this is just the gas chapter. Investments, which in production depend basically on private outlays, are also required to increase the supply of unconventional oil, the other leg of Vaca Muerta.

If that number is intimidating, not to mention the one that would result by adding the dollars that are needed for a significant boost to the extraction of crude oil.

Investors who know and operate in the local market stress all the time that the condition to face new projects is that there are “clear rules” and freedom to turn dollars. However, the most effective stimulus seems to be to have adequate demand and prices, according to business expectations of the moment.

One proof is that the equipment installed in the local hydrocarbon fields has been revived in recent months in the heat of the Plan Gas subsidy (which completes a portion of the price that producers receive) and the rise in oil in the foreign market. Price kills fear.

“The macroeconomy, aggravated by the pandemic, does not allow planning in the long term,” comments that analysis, in which, in any case, it is emphasized that Argentina has very good prospects for supplying its gas to the markets of Chile and Brazil while the expected export boom to the rest of the planet is cultivated.

“The expectations of a strong export policy, dissociated from the domestic macroeconomy, could allow the development of numerous export projects” of derivative products, the document completes. Another point for the investment promotion law in the sector which has been discussed since before the change of government.

