Ubisoft presents the new cinematic trailer for the sixth installment, focused on the story, and with Giancarlo Esposito.

Far Cry 6 is one of the names that could not be missing at the Ubisoft conference at E3 2021, and the open world shooter clearly set in Cuba has made an appearance with a new cinematic trailer, and with a surprise for the followers of the saga. Do you remember Vaas Montenegrofrom Far Cry 3? And of Pay Min? And that without forgetting Joseph Seed… Well, the Far Cry 6 Season Pass will include a DLC where we will play as the iconic villains of the saga.

Yes, we can handle Vaas to know the true meaning of madness, as well as the other two villains in additional content packed with violent action and a lot of surrealism. But this is not the only surprise that the season pass of the game. Those who get the pass will also receive Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, the fantastic eighties expansion of the third installment that, by the way, will have an anime adaptation.

Back to Far Cry 6, the game’s new cinematic trailer introduces us fully into his story with a scene that involves Anton Castillo, the dictator of this installment played by Giancarlo Esposito, along with his son Diego, and with the protagonist of the game, Dani Rojas, in the middle. Far Cry 6 will be available October 7, 2021, and in 3DJuegos you can find out about everything that this proposal offers with our advance of Far Cry 6.

