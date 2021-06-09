The United States wanted to extradite the possible owner of the Nezygar Telegram channel Vladislav Klyushin: a corresponding request was sent to the Swiss Ministry of Justice. Writes about this edition Expatica.

He is accused of trading classified information. According to the United States, Klyushin and his accomplices received tens of millions of dollars in exchange for insider information.

A spokeswoman for the Swiss Ministry of Justice said the businessman opposed his extradition to the United States. He filed an appeal on May 20, but the court dismissed it. Klyushin was arrested in the canton of Wallis at the end of March 2021 and taken into custody pending a decision on his extradition.

The US is also demanding the extradition of Australian journalist and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the UK. On January 4, a London court denied the US authorities due to fears that he could commit suicide “facing total isolation.”

In 2012, fearing extradition to Sweden due to rape charges (the case was dropped in 2019), Assange applied for asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. There he was continuously for almost seven years.