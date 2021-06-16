Joby, a 12-year-old startup based in Santa Cruz, Calif., is among about 12 companies in the race to air an electric plane that takes off and lands vertically.

Aerospace giants like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Airbus, along with startups like Vermont-based Beta Technologies, which recently backed the Amazon Loyalty and Climate Commitment Fund, and the German Volocopter, are Joby’s main rivals , which has already assumed as its main objective to change the way people move daily, with a view to reducing carbon emissions.

+ Young people up to 29 years of age are less likely to be hired with a work card

In the United States, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Steve Dickson, recently said that advanced urban aircraft of this type could be approved by 2023, with the first flights in the following year.

Given that the dispute is still at an early stage, Joby may be able to lead the sector, having been working with the FAA for three years, more than any of its rivals, already having a checklist that can attest to it for transportation of passengers.

The company also managed to raise more funds than rivals, having received 329.80 million euros from Toyota for the aircraft manufacturing process.

Recently, the startup took over Uber’s flying car department, through an agreement in which the American multinational invested 61.84 million euros and committed to relying on Joby’s air taxis on its platform.