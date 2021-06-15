One dead and two wounded: this is the balance of the shooting that took place in a supermarket in Decatur, an American town a few kilometers from Atlanta. It all started from a quarrel between a customer and the cashier of the center about the need to wear a mask. According to reports by Melody Maddox, the county sheriff, after the dispute the man, Victor Lee Tucker, 30, would have left the supermarket without making any purchases. He would pass by the house to get the gun and return shortly after, opening fire on the cashier. The woman died instantly. The intervention of a security officer caused a firefight: both were injured, and were hospitalized.