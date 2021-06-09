ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

There is seldom agreement between Democrats and Republicans. But hostilities are currently being pushed aside when it comes to China.

Washington – The cooperation of the Democratic Party with the Republicans in the US Senate is a tough struggle. The “Grand Old Party” wants to block political plans by the Joe Biden government in the post-Trump era. Against this background, the extensive legislative package that has now been passed against China’s position of power is remarkable: on Tuesday, the otherwise opposing forces of the two-party landscape in the United States showed unusually unity. A bipartisan US $ 244 billion investment program for the next five years was launched by 68 votes to 31. It proves the importance attached to the US-Chinese competition for the role of the dominant superpower.

“We are in the competition for victory in the 21st century and the starting shot has been fired,” said US President Biden in a statement. “We must not fall behind while other countries continue to invest in their research and development.” The United States would have to maintain its position as “the most innovative and productive nation in the world”. The legislative package is intended to strengthen the competitiveness of the USA * against Chinese technologies. According to the Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, the Senate has thus initiated the largest investments in research and technological innovation “for generations”.

The United States is putting together a multi-party billion package against the People’s Republic of China in the US Senate

Attention is also paid to the ideological aspect. The US wants to stand up against Beijing and other authoritarian states that are investing in their technical and industrial strength. As the Washington Post reports that the package includes measures against the influence of the Communist Party *. The program – which has to come through the more skeptical US House of Representatives this time – also enables sanctions against human rights violations * by the Chinese government. The focus is, for example, on the situation of the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang *. A total of 300 million US dollars are earmarked for this alone.

The corona pandemic has burned the world’s awareness of the economic dependence of many countries on China. Due to pandemic stoppages, there were temporary delivery bottlenecks – also in the USA. Washington now apparently wants to free itself from this chain of dependence on its geopolitical rival. And is ready to overcome the rifts between the parties. The Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell also voted in favor of the legislative initiative – otherwise known for his hunger for power and his stance against the Democratic Party. Former US President Donald Trump * had already taken a tough stance against Beijing and sparked a trade war.

Chuck Schumer: Innovations will show which nation makes its mark on the world: China or the USA?

The Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer found big words when he looked at the question of which nation will leave its mark on the world through innovations. “Do we want this picture to be a democratic picture? Or do we want it to be an authoritarian image, as President Xi wants to impose on the world. We can either give our adversaries the cloak of global leadership or we can pave the way for another generation of American leadership. ”The Hong Kong Newspaper South China Morning Post in turn let experts have their say who, among other things, certify that Biden has an even “more aggressive stance” than Trump against China. And even draw parallels with the Cold War mentality. The president of a Beijing think tank said the US would “turn back the clock on historical developments”.

There are currently more resentments between the USA and China: Washington announced talks about a trade agreement with Taipei. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry then called on the US to “stop any form of official exchange with Taiwan *”. The Communist Party regards the independent, democratic island state as a breakaway province. (aka with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

