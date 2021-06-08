The United States demanded that Germany ensure the “integrity of Ukraine” in connection with the upcoming start of operation of the “Nord Stream-2”, reports TASS with reference to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“In the future, several things must happen by all means, as you know, since we discussed this: the integrity of Ukraine must be restored if this pipeline starts operating. Potentially she [Украина] loses transit fees if the pipeline bypasses Ukraine, and something needs to be done about it, ”Blinken said at a hearing in the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

At the same time, they clarify in TASS, by “restoring integrity” the head of the American Foreign Ministry rather meant compensation for the “transit fees” of Kiev, and not the territorial integrity of the country.

Blinken also assured that the United States would be ready to provide Ukraine with gas if Russia refused to supply.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his speech in the Senate, also promised that Washington will continue to work to prevent the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and also seeks from Germany “automatic” measures against the consequences of its work.