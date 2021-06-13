I have no sympathy for Joe Biden. He looks ugly, old, with myopic eyes and a pointed rat face. But so far I’d be judging him as a housewife, one of those who fell in love with Princess Diana. In reality, the President of the United States is not a model and has no duty to be handsome. And in fact I don’t like Biden first of all because he is unquestionably a apparatchik.

The term derives from a category of Communist Party members, in Soviet Union. The nomenklatura was made up of the great leaders, those who as a whole determined the politics of the nation; the apparatchiks were those obscure party officials who spent their entire life in the organization. Employees who operated without being noticed, neither for good nor for bad. That'”Intendance “ a policy which, as Napoleon would have said, has as its mission to follow, support, serve.

Biden is a long-time politician chosen by the Democratic Party at a time when, to beat Trump, such fiery characters showed up, that the risk was to alarm the electorate. And to lose even more soundly than last time. In fact, no one expected that Biden would eventually win. But now there it is. With him, perhaps a new sun will not rise in America, but it is reasonable to hope that some fatal mistakes will be avoided. Unfortunately, every coin has two sides. If these characteristics are reassuring, in the sense that no headshots are to be expected from an apparatchik, it is also true that there is a risk that the Chief of Staff will follow the army instead of leading it. The American Democratic Army is actually quite dangerous. He is full of dreams and good intentions and is ready to gobble up all the good-natured lies out there without hesitation. Bales that always have the characteristic of costing a lot of money.

It doesn’t take long to understand why Biden can be detrimental to the interests of theAmerica. What’s more, in international politics he is able to believe in the good faith of the world. This President is likely to be another Obama: what, just walked in White House, showed his belief in the democratic abilities of the Arabs. A man such as to please those demented who gave him the Nobel Peace Prize before he even started doing anything. So, only because it was black and said: “Yes, we can walk on the water”.

We have already begun to see Biden at work. Once produced, a vaccine can save millions of lives. Unfortunately, the production of a vaccine is very difficult and expensive. Therefore, the company that built it certainly cannot give it away: not only because it would not be part of the expenses incurred, but above all because, if it were once obliged to give away the fruit of its work, later – understandably – it would no longer run the risk. And it would never produce vaccines again, with great harm to humanity. So talking about eliminating drug patents, as Biden does, is foolish or by people of bad faith. The President is an idiot if he thinks that Pfizer will produce vaccines in the future, once the patent is taken off; he is a man of bad faith if he says what he says (amid applause) only because he knows nothing will be done with it.

That this is a demagogic move, you can see from the applause with which it was received. Who could have been against? If on the street I proposed to everyone to give away fifty euro tickets, who would contest me? Is this politics, or is it charlatanism? And if Biden paid for vaccines at Pfizer, to give them to poor countries, with the money of who would pay them? Obviously with those of the Americans. And wondered how happy they would be to have more taxes? The episode is dramatically symptomatic.

But let’s go back to the starting point. Being an apparatchik, Biden is less dangerous than others. For example of Trump. But there is a but. If a good bureaucrat is needed for ordinary administration, for innovation, for major reforms, for war, it takes a boss. A real boss. One like De Gaulle who, elected to the cry of “Algérie Française”, disappointed many of his constituents by immediately granting independence to that country so that he would go and break his neck alone and without involving France. Today everyone is grateful for that move.

I don’t know if Trump was a boss, certainly Biden isn’t. Let’s hope America doesn’t need it. As he wrote Bertolt Brecht, blessed are the peoples who do not need heroes.