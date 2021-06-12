Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting in the center of the Texas state capital. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday and an alleged shooter is a fugitive from justice, although the authorities do not know if there may be more perpetrators.

A person who has not yet been identified opened fire around 1:30 (local time) on 6th Street in Austin, an entertainment, bar and restaurant area located in the center of the American city. As a result of the shooting, 13 people are injured, of which two are in critical condition, according to the city’s Police Department.

The acting head of the institution, Joseph Chacon, spoke about it in a statement and said that “eleven of the injured were transferred to a local hospital and the other two were transferred to other hospitals.”

“Our officers responded very quickly. Life-saving measures for many of these patients, including the application of tourniquets, were able to begin immediately; chest stamp applications, ”added Chacon during a press conference held around 4:00 (local time).

Although the investigators could not clearly know the description of the shooter, they believe that he was a man and that he is still a fugitive from justice. In this regard, the authorities are reviewing the videos of the security cameras in the area and other types of evidence. One of the questions to answer is whether there were more alleged perpetrators.

APD Officers working shooting downtown. Multiple victims with injuries. Media staging location will be E 9th street and IH 35 SVRD South bound (Valero gas station). Please stay away from 6th street. Will update with briefing time. – Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 12, 2021



Representatives of the Police Department said that they received multiple calls to 991 from the area of ​​the events. At first, it was believed that there were only two injured, but upon arrival, the authorities realized that there were many more.

For that reason and because of the crowd that there was, the uniformed men did not wait for the ambulances. Instead, they took the victims in police department vehicles and even a “private vehicle,” as the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Twitter account claimed.

FINAL Active Attack: Updated patient count is 13, the 13th patient was transported by private vehicle. Further information requests should be directed to @Austin_Police. #ATCEMS personnel are clearing the scene shortly. Continue to avoid the 6th St area. No other info available. – ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2021



The police urged citizens to “stay away” from the scene and to communicate directly with the authorities if they have information about the incident. They also notified the FBI’s Joint Counter-Terrorism Special Forces to clarify the motives for the shooting.

With this, there are already 262 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to figures from the Gun Violence Archive organization.

With Reuters, AP and local media