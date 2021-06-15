ROME. American airlines have reported about 3,000 cases of unruly passengers to aviation authorities this year this year, potentially the highest number since 1995 and often linked to coronavirus regulations. The BBC reports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, in fact, that 2,300 reports concerned passengers who refused to wear masks with several videos that went viral on social media. As of 25 May alone, about 394 cases of passengers interfering with the crew’s work had been recorded. Almost double the total number last year, when it was 183. Since the Biden administration imposed the obligation of masks on commercial flights, the FAA has tightened penalties with fines of up to 35,000 dollars and imprisonment.