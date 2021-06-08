“If we walk around America and walk around Washington DC, we see some things that are quite disturbing,” says former Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, who now runs the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity. “You see huge homeless communities in many cities and towns in America, you see dilapidation in areas that used to be lovely. And you begin to say, well, if we have the low unemployment rates that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has put out, why do we have the situation that we see? “