The Office of the Inspector General of the United States estimates that the $ 39 billion that was paid in unemployment benefits has been wasted. Business Insider writes about it.

Under the CARES Act, Americans received a weekly unemployment benefit of $ 600 in March. But the supervisor’s report showed that states are having difficulty allocating these benefits, and it is likely that many have received payments illegally.

The report said that 42 states did not report overpayments, and 40 percent of states did not conduct necessary checks to identify inappropriate payments. The supervisor said the problems with the program were likely due to insufficient staff and outdated technology that prevented fraudulent payments from being detected.

Earlier, the US tax service mistakenly sent checks to thousands of Japanese retirees for almost one and a half thousand dollars, writes the Financial Times. As a result, crowds of customers have formed in banks in Tokyo trying to withdraw money.

The distribution of checks was carried out as part of aid to the US economy and Americans worth almost two billion dollars. However, by mistake, the lists included the Japanese, who had previously worked in the United States, and now are entitled to a small pension from that country. The US Internal Revenue Service said the Japanese should send the checks back.