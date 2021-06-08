The US should make a deal with Russia, as confrontation and isolation are unlikely to make the world a safer place. The journalist wrote about this in his article The american spectator, former special assistant to Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow.

“Biden <...> has been condemning Russia for many years. Moreover, he called Moscow a threat and China a “competitor.” But this gives him the opportunity to play the role of modern-day Richard Nixon. Biden can “go to Russia” in a figurative sense (the summit is taking place in Switzerland) and stabilize relations that are too important to destroy them completely, “he wrote.

Bandow pointed out that interference in elections should be prohibited for both countries, and the observer noted that in fact the United States is “much more guilty” of this than the Russian Federation. In addition, in his opinion, “operations” in cyberspace should be banned, excluding the collection of intelligence.

In addition, Bandow noted that the US authorities must be ready for retaliatory measures, but emphasized that reducing the number of diplomatic staff in response is an erroneous and counterproductive measure. In addition, the observer urged European countries to follow a similar approach. He also added that the United States and its Allies in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) must end their expansion.

“Most importantly, the US must promise that neither Georgia nor Ukraine will be added to the list of NATO member states. And in general, this decision should have been made a long time ago. Their inclusion in NATO is not in America’s interests – they will cause conflicts and contradictions in the Alliance – and may provoke an escalation on the part of Russia, ”he said.

In addition, Bandow suggested that the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, start “some kind of bargaining”, meaning the difficult negotiation process.

In conclusion, the former special assistant to Reagan recalled that the countries have already survived the Cold War, and given the emergence of China on the horizon, the United States must avoid repeating the events of the last century.

On the eve of the US President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the meeting of the leaders of the two countries will take place not despite the differences between them, but thanks to them. He pointed out that there are “many questions” that the two countries need to work through. According to an adviser to the American leader, a direct conversation between heads of state is the best way to understand Moscow’s intentions.

Earlier, on June 4, Putin announced that he did not expect “breakthroughs” following the results of the Geneva meeting with Biden. The head of state also pointed to the existence of coinciding interests that figure in bilateral relations between the United States and the Russian Federation.

The Russian leader noted that he plans to discuss with his American counterpart strategic stability, disarmament, ecology and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as conflicts in hot spots. According to Putin, Moscow and Washington must find ways to regulate bilateral relations, which are at an extremely low level.

Biden suggested that Putin host the summit during a telephone conversation on April 13. Several states immediately expressed their readiness to provide their platform for negotiations.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first personal meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.