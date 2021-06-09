Joe Biden’s administration plans to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine worldwide over the next two years, reports Reuters…

According to sources familiar with the matter, the United States intends to distribute 200 million doses of the drug in 2021 and 300 million in the next in low-income states, including donating them to the African Union, which includes 55 African countries.

Donations will be made through the COVAX mechanism, which distributes COVID-19 vaccinations in low- and middle-income countries and is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Biden is expected to announce the deal on Thursday 10 June at the G7 meeting in the UK. The White House and Pfizer have yet to comment on the situation.

On May 17, 2021, the US President announced that the United States would become a coronavirus vaccine arsenal for countries in need. According to him, by the end of June, the United States will supply other countries with a total of 80 million doses of drugs. The American leader noted that in this way “there will be more vaccines than has already been sent to the present by any other country.” He also stressed that it will be more than Russia and China sent.