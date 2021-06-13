The American coronavirus vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson must destroy 60 million doses of the drug due to an error at a plant in Baltimore. Reported by The New York Times.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) believes that multiple batches of vaccine may be contaminated and therefore unusable. By order of the organization, Emergent BioSolutions, which makes the vaccine for Johnson & Johnson, has discontinued its release because the components of the drug were accidentally confused with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The FDA is currently testing millions of doses of AstraZeneca produced in Baltimore for defects.

According to the publication, the US Food and Drug Administration plans to allow about 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson to be distributed in the state or sent to other countries. At the same time, the agency intends to warn vaccine recipients that regulators cannot guarantee that Emergent BioSolutions has followed established production standards.

It is noted that the loss of 60 million doses of Johnson & Johnson violated the plan of the American leader Joe Biden to distribute the vaccine in other countries. The presidential administration will have to wait for the FDA to complete all checks.

Earlier, Canada announced its refusal to use 300 thousand doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine produced in Baltimore. “Because of the concerns that have arisen, the country’s Ministry of Health will not distribute the received vaccine lots among the population in order to protect the health and safety of citizens,” the ministry said in a statement.