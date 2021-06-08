Capitol cops try to contain a mob following Donald Trump, on January 6. Julio Cortez / AP

A 127-page report prepared by two committees of the United States Senate has brought to light a series of serious security failures prior to the assault on the Capitol, which took supporters of former President Donald Trump, on January 6. The document includes several warnings about the possibility of violent events that were sent in a “poor” way and, later, “forgotten, by various government agencies. Due to all of the above, the Capitol Police were left to their own devices and unprotected in the face of confrontations with a violent mob, both outside and inside the Capitol.

The joint report of the Rules Commission and the Senate Committee on Government Affairs and National Security puts the blame on bureaucratic delays, which resulted in Capitol agents failing to get assistance during the crashes as they obtained “chaotic, sporadic and, according to many agents in the front line of the assault, non-existent ”by their commanders.

Chaos gripped Washington on January 6 as Congress prepared to confirm Democrat Joe Biden as president of the United States. Thousands of Donald Trump supporters, spurred on by his unfounded accusations of electoral fraud, surrounded the Capitol and violently broke through police lines, causing altercations inside the building. What was seen then is not remembered in the recent history of the country: the session had to be suspended, the city decreed a curfew, the National Guard was deployed and the world could not believe that what it saw was an image of the United States .

For Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic senator on the Rules Committee of the Upper House, “the failures are obvious.” In his opinion, everything can be summed up in a passage in the report in which “the agents tragically asked something as simple over the radio as: Does anyone have a plan?” Klobuchar ends the sentence by assuring that “sadly no one had a plan.”

The senatorial analysis shows how people arriving in Washington shared online maps of tunnels under the Capitol, which are used by legislators to move around the great democratic temple of the United States. The report proves the existence of threats prior to that day, that were not communicated, by those who planned to attend the Capitol on the day of Joe Biden’s certification. In these threats it was discussed whether to bring weapons to the event.

“If a million patriots show up with [rifles de asalto] AR-15, how brave do you think they will be when they have to execute their constitutional laws? … It’s about live or die. Bring your weapons ”, includes the report on the comments made by an individual on December 21. All the warnings were there, it would be the summary title of the analysis of the Senate. Another individual was inciting insurrection: “Enter the Capitol building, stand in front of Congress. Stay in the next room with theirs. They won’t even have time to run if they play dumb ”.

According to CNN, sources in the Senate said they intentionally avoided the more politicized issues – such as Trump’s guilt in the assault – because they wanted the report to be bipartisan. The word “insurrection” was avoided to describe the attack.

As one of the Capitol agents told the Senate committees, “We did what we could in the face of adverse circumstances and a volatile crowd that threatened us on several occasions with phrases such as ‘We are going to kill you.’ “At that moment I felt an intangible fear that some of my classmates or I might not come home alive.”

