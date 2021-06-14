“We do not seek conflict with Russia, but we will respond if Russia continues its activities,” Biden said during a press conference at the end of the NATO summit in Brussels.“.

Biden adopted a firm tone two days before the summit with Putin, but described the Russian president as a “smart” and “hard” man.“.

The US President expressed his concern over the fate of the imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

Biden said that Navalny’s death, if it occurs, will be a new indication that Russia has no intention of respecting basic human rights.“.

“It will be a tragedy. It will damage relations with the rest of the world and with me,” he continued“.

Biden condemned Russia’s “aggressive activities” and stressed his and NATO’s intention to “support Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”“.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and has since supported pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine..

“We will do everything we can so that Ukraine can resist aggression,” Biden said. But he warned that Ukraine’s accession to NATO, which President Volodymyr Zelensky is insisting on, depends not only on him, but on the decision of the 30 member states of the alliance..

And on Monday, in an interview with three international news agencies, including AFP, Zelensky considered that support for the Ukrainians might weaken if NATO did not accept Kiev’s membership soon..

And about what exactly he expects from the Geneva summit, Biden did not want to give an explicit answer, stressing that he does not want to reveal his strategy in advance to “journalists around the world.”“.

But he hoped that there would be a change in the Kremlin master’s approach.

Biden, for his part, expressed his hope that Putin will realize that it is in his interest to change the world’s view of him.

At the end of the summit, the US president will hold a solo press conference, after his predecessor, Donald Trump, held a joint press conference with Putin in 2018..