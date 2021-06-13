UFOs have long fascinated mankind. A report is now to be finalized in the United States which will further fuel this fascination – Barack Obama has also expressed himself.

Washington / Kassel – Barack Obama was already fascinated by extraterrestrials and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) during his time as incumbent US President. Now he has rekindled this fascination among like-minded people around the world.

The Democrat, who was President of the United States between 2009 and 2017, told presenter James Corden on his show on CBS: “What is true, and I mean it here, is that there are images and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are. We cannot explain how they move, their flight route. They did not have an easily explainable pattern ”.

This made UFO fans all over the world sit up and take notice. Obama’s former deputy and current US President Joe Biden just quipped at Obama’s statement: “I would ask him again.”

The first version of the report on unexplained phenomena in the air is due to come out in June

Behind the scenes, however, government officials of the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force” have been working on a report on this topic for a long time, according to an article by the German Press Agency (dpa). The White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki recently said it was a paper from the Department of Defense in cooperation with secret services. The working group was set up with the aim of “discovering, analyzing and cataloging unexplained phenomena in the air that could potentially pose a threat to US national security,” as the Department of Defense said.

According to US media reports, a released version of the top secret report will be presented to the US Congress in June. However, it was initially unclear whether it would also be made available to the public and many experts questioned it.

The still image from a video released by the US Department of Defense shows an unidentified flying object that was sighted by US Navy pilots. © US Department of Defense / dpa

US Navy pilots observe around 120 suspicious apparitions

According to dpa reports, the background is around 120 conspicuous phenomena that pilots of the US Navy, among others, want to have observed over the past 20 years. The pilots reported objects that remained in the air for hours with no engine or exhaust visible, sometimes at supersonic speeds and at altitudes of more than 9,000 meters. In some cases there should also be videos and photos that should prove the existence of these objects.

Citing government officials familiar with the work on the report, the New York Times wrote that the paper concluded that the phenomena were not due to either the US military or US state technology. According to officials, the findings mean the government cannot definitively rule out that the phenomena observed by the military pilots are extraterrestrial spacecraft. However, there is also no evidence that extraterrestrials have actually been observed.

The report therefore does not provide precise explanations for the apparitions. Some experts worry that it could be military experiments by China or Russia with supersonic technology, according to the dpa report.

This is what the Central Research Network for Extraordinary Celestial Phenomena in Germany says

Hansjürgen Köhler, who co-founded the private Central Research Network for Extraordinary Celestial Phenomena (Cenap) in Germany in 1976, had “no great expectations” of the report. This will probably “not bring any sensational results”, since it had already been leaked in advance that the exact background of the incidents could at least not yet be determined.

To the best of his knowledge, however, all the evidence suggests drones, balloons or something like that, says Köhler, who would like to see a similar report in Germany. “The expectations of various UFO fans who dream of crashed saucers and alien corpses will certainly be disappointed.”

Ex-President Obama fueled the hype with his statements and would not be deterred by a possible proven discovery of extraterrestrial life, as he told presenter Ezra Klein in his “New York Times” podcast. “It wouldn’t change my political views at all. Because they are completely based on the fact that we are tiny organisms on a small patch in the middle of space, ”said the former President of the USA. (Helena Gries with dpa)